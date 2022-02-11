Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells $790,994.40 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $147.55 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.