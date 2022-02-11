Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

