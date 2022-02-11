Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,459.50 ($19.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

