Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.