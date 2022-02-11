Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.