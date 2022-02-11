Trexquant Investment LP Has $293,000 Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in CoreCivic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in CoreCivic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

