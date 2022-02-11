Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMED. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

NYSE GMED opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

