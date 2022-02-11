Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.55 million, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

