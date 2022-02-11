Trexquant Investment LP Sells 134,187 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

