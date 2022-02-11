Trexquant Investment LP Sells 16,000 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $760.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

