Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,474 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cato worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cato by 918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,685 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cato by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cato by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cato by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick acquired 3,000 shares of Cato stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cato stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $368.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

