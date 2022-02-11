Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $477.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

