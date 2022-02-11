Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EBOX opened at GBX 104.80 ($1.42) on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.60.

Several research firms have commented on EBOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

