Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SHO stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

