Truist Financial Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. 83,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $201.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.