Truist Financial Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $73.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

