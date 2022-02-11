Truist Financial Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $73.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.
Shares of ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
