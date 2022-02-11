Truist Financial Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

