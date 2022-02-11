Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $156.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,522 shares of company stock worth $6,382,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

