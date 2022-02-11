Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 135,990 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 209.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,514 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $984,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 84.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,235. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

