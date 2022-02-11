Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $14,411.10 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Siegfried Reich sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $14,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 259,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,417. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

