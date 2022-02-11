TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.49.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

