TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.49.
Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $79.84.
In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.