TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.94 and traded as high as C$3.48. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 3,920 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$146.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.19.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

