Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Twilio updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.220 EPS.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.17. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

