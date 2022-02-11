Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

