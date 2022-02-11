Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $19,074,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Twitter by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

