Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. lowered their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $19,074,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

