Tycoon Price Reaches $0.0322 (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $191,493.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00103226 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

