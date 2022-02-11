Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 255,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

