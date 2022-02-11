Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.79.
NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
