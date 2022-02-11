Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.