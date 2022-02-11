Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.79.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 255,651 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

