Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $696,344.63

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $696,344.63 and $138,275.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00253960 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

