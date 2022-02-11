Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given New $345.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price decreased by BWS Financial from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.75.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $244.98 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.29.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

