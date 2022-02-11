UBS Group Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.24) price objective (down from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.34.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.