UBS Group Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.24) price objective (down from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

