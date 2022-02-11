UBS Group Reiterates GBX 220 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.80).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 178.30 ($2.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.56.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.