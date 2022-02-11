Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of UDMY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,151. Udemy has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

