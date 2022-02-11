Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Udemy stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

