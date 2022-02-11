Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of UDMY opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,088,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000.

Udemy Company Profile

