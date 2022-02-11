UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.64. 27,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 277.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

