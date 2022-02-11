UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $55.10 on Friday. UDR has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

