Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 173,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,924,495 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $17.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UA)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.