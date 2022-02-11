Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 173,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,924,495 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $17.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.