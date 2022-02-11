Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,208.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145.45 ($56.06).
A number of research firms have issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,776.50 ($51.07). The company had a trading volume of 9,766,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The firm has a market cap of £96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,888.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,946.50.
In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,006 shares of company stock worth $15,075,349.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
