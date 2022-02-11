Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,208.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145.45 ($56.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,776.50 ($51.07). The company had a trading volume of 9,766,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The firm has a market cap of £96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,888.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,946.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,006 shares of company stock worth $15,075,349.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.