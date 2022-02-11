United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

UFCS opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.89 million, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

