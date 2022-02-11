Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin Sells 2,326 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
