Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin Sells 2,326 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

