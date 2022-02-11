US Bancorp DE Acquires 766 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eXp World were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of eXp World by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $235,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,300 shares of company stock worth $14,703,008. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

EXPI stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 3.10.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

