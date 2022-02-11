US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 1,900 Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,492,000. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

NYSE VTEX opened at $7.70 on Friday. Vtex has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

