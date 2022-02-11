US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 392,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

