US Bancorp DE Invests $43,000 in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,010,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,935,000 after acquiring an additional 389,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,097,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 254,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,175,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL opened at $20.18 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

