US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 131,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of RTLR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

