US Bancorp DE Makes New $36,000 Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,820,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,932,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, increased their price objective on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

