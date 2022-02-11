USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USNA. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 85,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.